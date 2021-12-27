Zvezda cuts steel for new Arctic LNG 2 carrier

December 27, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Russian shipyard Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex held a steel-cutting ceremony for the third ARC 7 icebreaking LNG carrier for the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Courtesy of Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex

Zvezda started cutting steel for the sixth out of 15 ARC 7 ice-class LNG carriers. These Sovcomflot-ordered ships will serve the Arctic LNG 2 project; thus allowing the year-round transport of LNG along the Northern Sea Route to the Asian Pacific region.

In addition, South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries provides technological support in the construction of these carriers.

As these vessels use LNG as the main fuel, they are specifically demonstrating increased environmental safety.

SSK Zvezda also reminds it holds an international license and is the only Russian shipyard that can build LNG carriers with GTT’s Mark 3 membrane system.

Ice-class ARC 7 LNGC can transport LNG while operating in harsh climatic conditions. Moreover, the design allows it to independently break the ice that is more than two metres thick.

The length of the vessel is 300 metres, and the width is 48.8 metres. The capacity of cargo tanks amounts to 172,600 cubic metres.

The vessel is equipped with three unique rudder propellers, produced by a joint venture between Rosneft and GE.

The ships will serve Novatek for the Arctic LNG 2 project. The project includes the construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each.

The icebreakers will go under long-term time charter agreements between Sovcomflot (for a pilot vessel) and SMART LNG (a subsidiary of Sovcomflot Group and Novatek, for the remaining 14 vessels) with Arctic LNG 2 (a subsidiary of NOVATEK).

Zvezda will deliver the vessel in 2024.