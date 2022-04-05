A.P. Moller Capital becomes mission ambassador to Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

April 5, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

A.P. Moller Capital, a fund management company, has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, an independent not-for-profit research and development centre, as a mission ambassador.

As a mission ambassador, A.P. Moller Capital will support the centre’s efforts to develop the relevant infrastructure necessary to decarbonise shipping by 2050.

“In A.P. Moller Capital, we believe that strong partnerships, collaborative efforts and sharing of expertise are key in enabling the industry to reach the shared ambition. We are proud to now support the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and look forward to joining minded partners and industry experts”, said Kim Fejfer, CEO at A.P. Moller Capital.

Established in 2020, the centre works to accelerate the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry by developing new net-zero fuel types and technologies in close collaboration with partners across the shipping value chain.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Maersk, partners launch a center for zero carbon shipping Posted: about 1 year ago

It gathers numerous industry partners, experts and supporters and just recently, Denmark-based biotechnology company Novozymes became a mission ambassador to the centre.

The new ambassadors come as the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping is forming a partnership with a number of Northern European and Baltic Sea ports to initiate the new European Green Corridors Network.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: