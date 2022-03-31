Novozymes new mission ambassador of zero carbon shipping center

March 31, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Denmark-based biotechnology company Novozymes has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping as a mission ambassador.

Illustration; Photo by Maersk

Through the new collaboration, knowledge and best practices will be shared, and collaboration opportunities will be explored and matured, according to the company.

“Novozymes looks forward to working closely with the center, and we commit to sharing our extensive biology toolbox, technology insights and innovative mindset in support of the green transition of the maritime industry,” Novozymes said.

Launched in 2050, the center is a not-for-profit, independent research and development center looking to accelerate the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry.

The addition of Novozymes to the center coincided with a new climate action partnership formed by Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping and a number of Northern European and Baltic Sea ports. The partnership aims to initiate the new European Green Corridors Network.

The zero-carbon shipping centre is building the foundation of the green corridors network with the port authorities of Gdynia, Hamburg, Roenne, Rotterdam, and Tallinn. In its initial phase, the green corridors are to be established in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea.

