Zero-carbon shipping centre and partners initiate European Green Corridors Network

March 30, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

A number of ports in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea have formed a climate action partnership with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping to initiate the new European Green Corridors Network.

The zero-carbon shipping centre is building the foundation of the green corridors network with the Port Authorities of Gdynia, Hamburg, Roenne, Rotterdam, and Tallinn. In its initial phase, the green corridors are to be established in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea.

According to partners, the project will demonstrate the early commercialisation of alternative fuel supply chains and provide a roadmap to scaling the supply chains. It will also create a blueprint for rolling out green corridors in other locations.

To achieve this, a phased approach has been planned:

Pre-feasibility: Identify the potential routes, vessel types and fuels to establish high impact green corridors in the region.

Feasibility: Assess the technical, regulatory and commercial feasibility of the shortlisted routes.

Implementation: Implement the vision and establish green corridors in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea.

As the project develops, additional public and private stakeholders will be added to activate the full value chain needed to realize the vision.

Green corridors have been recognised as a key enabler for shipping’s transition, and the consortium partners underline that this initiative directly supports the Clydebank Declaration announced during COP-26 in Glasgow.

Commenting on the project Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, said: “This is a vital step towards accelerating the decarbonisation of the shipping industry and meeting the EU’s 2030 climate ambitions.

“Developing green corridors are instrumental in activating industry first-movers across the value chain, and this project can be used as industry references to develop blueprints for new business models and identify the maritime industry’s inter-dependencies. It is truly fascinating to see a whole region and various stakeholders engaged in this. In addition, we hope this project will help facilitate the important work with maritime standards at the EU and IMO.”

Valdo Kalm, CEO of Port of Tallinn, added that zero-emission fuels and vessels must be deployed at scale over the next decade to achieve maritime sector decarbonisation.

“Our goal is to push measures for decarbonisation – not only within Hamburg but also beyond. Therefore, we engage in the use of alternative fuels in the port area as well as at sea”, Jens Meier, CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority comments.

Jacek Sadaj, President of the Managing Board at the Port of Gdynia, said that the port participates in initiatives focusing on developing a green hydrogen economy in Pomerania, which is part of the “green port” strategy.

Meanwhile, China and the U.S. announced a partnership of cities, ports, shipping companies and a network of cargo owners to create a first-of-its-kind green shipping corridor on one of the world’s busiest container shipping routes.

The partnership has committed to delivering an implementation plan for the green corridor by the end of 2022 that will provide an outline for how they will continue to decarbonise this key maritime shipping corridor.

