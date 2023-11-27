AAC: Ten methanol-ready small containerships in the making

November 27, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

A newbuilding project encompassing ten firm eco-friendly containerships has been initiated, Arkona Allied Container (AAC), a Germany-based chartering joint venture, confirmed.

The small container vessels will feature the new ‘Eniviro feeder’ design with low bunker consumption. The design has been developed in close cooperation with owners, charterers, Dutch firm SMB Naval Architect and Norwegian classification society DNV.

As informed, the boxships were recently ordered by shipowners HS Schiffahrt, H.P. Wegener, Reederei Jüngerhans, Reederei Wessels and Visser Shipping at two Chinese shipyards, Jiangsu Dajin Shipyard and Qingdao Yangfan.

The units are scheduled to be delivered in 2025 and 2026.

Specifically, the new ‘Eniviro feeder’ design vessels will be fitted for 45′-foot shipping containers. Additionally, the methanol-ready ships will be able to use shore power and CO2 capture technologies in the future, according to AAC.

AAC was established in June 2018 by ARKON Shipping, Allied Feederships Chartering and several shipowners in an effort to group the shareholders’ container feeder vessels to a large fleet, market the vessels and optimize the cost structure of the chartering operations.