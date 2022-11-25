ABB to equip 10 COSCO Shipping’s boxships with shaft generators

November 25, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image credit: ABB Marine and Ports

Swiss-based technology developer ABB has secured a breakthrough contract with the shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) to equip ten China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited’s container vessels with its permanent magnet shaft generator systems.

Due for delivery by the end of 2025, the order comprises systems for six 14,000TEU vessels and four 16,000TEU vessels.

The systems are gaining interest as a single unit can save up to 17 pct more fuel than a traditional generator set. Boosting vessel efficiency is of extreme importance for ship owners ahead of the implementation of new regulatory standards by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) – the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) – which will come into force in January 2023.

ABB said that its permanent magnet shaft generator system will help the COSCO vessels achieve required efficiency levels as well as CII ratings which verify reduced GHG emissions.

Shaft generators with permanent magnet technology offer 3-4 percent higher efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and an up to 20 percent smaller footprint compared to traditional, synchronous excitation-based shaft generator systems, according to ABB.

“ABB has been supporting China’s maritime industry for almost two decades, and we are proud to collaborate with COSCO Shipping, the country’s largest shipping company, in this breakthrough project,” said Michael Christensen, Global Segment Manager Dry Cargo, ABB Marine & Ports.

“As we continue to develop our local capabilities to better serve our customers and help them achieve their sustainability targets, our permanent magnet technology will have an important role to play.”