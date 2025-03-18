CMAL
CMAL picks builder of seven new electric ferries under fleet modernization plan

March 18, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Scotland’s state-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has officially handpicked the shipbuilder that will construct seven new Loch-class electric ferries envisioned under its “Small Vessel Replacement Program (SVRP)” aimed at slashing emissions and improving connectivity.

As disclosed, CMAL has decided to award the contract to Remontowa Shipbuilding, the headquarters of which are in Gdansk, Poland.

According to CMAL, in addition to the ferry septet in the first phase of the endeavor, three more units, procured through a separate competitive tender process later this year, are planned to be delivered in the second phase.

Once handed over some time in 2027, the electric ferries are anticipated to not just support island communities but also ‘improve’ the resilience of the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop highlighted: “These seven new vessels will help improve connectivity and resilience for island residents, businesses and communities, and their electric operation will contribute to reduced carbon emissions from Scotland’s ferry fleet and make ferry travel more sustainable.

Speaking on the occasion, Kevin Hobbs, Chief Executive of CMAL, further underscored that: “It is our responsibility to follow the Public Procurement Strategy for Scotland and appoint a yard capable of producing quality vessels which meet the needs of islanders, but that also deliver the best value for the public purse.”

“We are confident in Remontowa’s ability and have worked with them before, most recently with the delivery of the MV Finlaggan in 2011. We will now enter a 10-day standstill period before finalizing the contract.”

Reflecting on the significance of the recent development, Duncan Mackison, the Chief Executive Officer of Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac), one of the companies behind the SVRP, said that confirming the lead bidder was a “huge milestone” for CalMac as it brought closer to reality the vision of welcoming “new, modern, small vessels to the fleet.”

Small vessels are an integral part of our operation, and new tonnage will allow us to improve the resilience of our service and the experience customers have on these routes,” he remarked.

Mackison also shared that the seven ferries combined with the six additional units set to be added to the company’s roster in 2025 and 2026 would mean that a third of its fleet has been renewed.

As informed, the SVRP was initiated by CMAL, CalMac and Transport Scotland in February 2021 to modernize the aging Loch-class fleet serving the Clyde and Hebrides ferry services (CHFS) network. The program is said to prioritize the adoption of low-emission technologies—including battery and onshore charging solutions—to minimize the environmental impact of ferry operations.

Per CMAL, SVRP also seeks to standardize hull design, propulsion systems as well as internal layouts to ‘enhance’ operational efficiency and maintenance of ships.

The growth of electric ferries in British transport

The adoption of electric ferries in the UK, in general, has steadily increased as operators seek sustainable solutions to meet global climate targets. Aside from CMAL, several other projects are underway within both the public and private sectors in the country.

For instance, London has seen progress in electric ferry deployment with Uber Boat by Thames Clippers set to launch the UK’s ‘first’ fully electric cross-river ferry, the Orbit Clipper, which is currently being built at Wight Shipyard. The unit is reportedly going to operate between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe.

Beyond domestic services, international ferry operators are also looking at electrification to decarbonize UK routes. For instance, DFDS, a Denmark-based ferry and logistics player, is to introduce two battery-electric vessels on the English Channel by 2030.

These units are anticipated to contribute to DFDS’s broader green shipping strategy, too, which includes investments in methanol- and ammonia-powered ships. In addition to this, given the high traffic volume on the Dover-Calais route that connects France with the UK, the introduction of electric ferries is hoped to result in ‘greater’ reductions of carbon emissions in what is hailed as one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.

