ABB to provide turbocharges for Shell’s LNG carrier sextet

October 15, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

ABB Turbocharging, a division of Swiss technology company ABB, has received a contract to supply turbochargers for six new 174,000 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which will be chartered by oil and gas major Shell.

As informed, ABB’s A200-L turbochargers will be used on MAN Energy Solutions’ 5G70ME-C10.5-GA engines for LNG carriers ordered by four shipowners Korea Line Corp, PAN Ocean, Knutsen OAS and JP Morgan, under a long-term charter agreement with Shell.

Last year, the oil and gas major announced its plans to hire two LNG carriers from Korea Line Corporation and the remaining two from Global Meridian Holdings Limited. The newbuilds will be integrated into Shell’s time-chartered trading fleet, according to Knutsen.

Besides MAN’s dual-fuel engines, the vessels will be equipped with boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power.

The ships are to be built by built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Turbocharger performance is particularly important for dual-fuel engines. High turbocharging efficiency ensures that a high air-fuel ratio is maintained during high-load operations, reducing potential fast combustion, which can adversely affect operation and emissions.

ABB Turbocharging will also provide turbochargers for the auxiliary engines on each vessel.

“The A100/A200-L series is ABB’s … single-stage turbocharger technology for two-stroke engines, using the latest thermodynamic and aerodynamic expertise to pack the highest pressure ratios and efficiency currently available into a compact unit,” according to the firm.

“The small footprint also translates into a lower cost of ownership as spare parts are smaller and more economical and the turbocharger itself is easier to handle for servicing.”