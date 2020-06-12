Aberdeen robotics firm teams up with Deep Trekker

Aberdeen-based provider of remotely operated robotic crawlers Spectis Robotics has partnered with Canadian ROV manufacturer Deep Trekker.

The new partnership will provide Spectis with direct access to Deep Trekker’s experienced engineers to assist in the development of inspection solutions across multiple sectors.

Formerly Inuktun Europe, Spectis Robotics re-branded in June 2019 with managing director Brian Storie retaining full ownership.

Spectis said it is also currently working on several new products and improvements to its existing product range.

Brian Storie, managing director at Spectis Robotics, said:

“This partnership will strengthen our existing sales and rentals portfolio, whilst allowing us to expand into new industry sectors such as maritime, nuclear and aquaculture.

“We look forward to further developing this relationship to the advantage of our clients and help drive us towards our goal of becoming a go-to company for specialist inspection systems.”

Cody Warner, sales manager at Deep Trekker Inc., added:

“Spectis Robotics has been involved in the sales, rental and servicing of robotic systems for more than 10 years; developing an impressive track-record over that period.

“We are very excited for them to be joining our distribution network and I’m confident that this partnership will bring benefits for new and existing clients of both companies.”