ABS and Hyundai Heavy join in on optimized LNG carrier design

September 24, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

U.S. classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and South Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have completed a joint development project to develop an optimized LNG carrier design.

The project resulted in a new LNG carrier hull design, as well as optimization of the machinery, electrical, and piping arrangements.

It further developed new rule requirements and introduced a simplified approvals process.

The joint development project (JDP) also addresses the growing industry demand for crew accommodation in regards to COVID-19. In order words, the HHI optimized LNG carrier design also meets ABS Infection Mitigation Requirements

“More efficient vessels will be key to achieving more sustainable operations,said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president.

“As the result of this JDP, HHI will design and build more efficient and secure vessels benefitting both the environment and human beings,” added Seung Ho Jeon, executive vice president of Hyundai Heavy.

