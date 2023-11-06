ABS issues requirements for liquid hydrogen carriers

November 6, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has published new requirements for liquid hydrogen carriers as a step towards supporting projected market demands in the transportation of hydrogen.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of NEDO

As explained, the ABS Requirements for Liquefied Hydrogen Carriers address safety and technical standards for vessels carrying liquefied hydrogen, expanding on the corresponding IMO Resolution MSC.420(97) adopted in November 2016.

ABS highlighted that this publication provides further support on criteria such as risk assessment, novel concepts, new technology qualification, cargo containment, pressure piping systems, ventilation, and fire protection, among others.

“The marine industry has increased its interest in the use and transport of hydrogen due to its properties as a zero-emission fuel and the ability to produce hydrogen from renewable and sustainable sources. This publication is the latest in ABS’ support of the hydrogen value chain, providing much-needed detail for new and existing liquefied hydrogen carriers in order to minimize risks to the vessel, crew, and environment,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.

Last year, ABS awarded approval in principle (AiP) to South Korean shipbuilding major Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the design of a 20,000 cubic meter liquefied hydrogen carrier. The approval is the culmination of a joint development project (JDP) to review and prove various elements of the vessel design including Type C cargo tanks, cargo handling, and fuel gas supply systems.

As part of its efforts to support the uptake of hydrogen as a marine fuel, the classification society also developed and released an expansive set of requirements to guide the industry in the use of hydrogen-fueled vessels.