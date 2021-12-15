ABS approves K Shipbuilding’s methanol-ready design

December 15, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korea-based K Shipbuilding has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its methanol fuel-ready medium range tanker design.

Courtesy of ABS

The AiP was granted after a five-month joint development project between ABS and K Shipbuilding evaluating various aspects including storage, bunkering and issues caused by methanol’s corrosive properties.

The basic design was reviewed in accordance with the principles of the ABS Guide for Gas and Other Low-Flashpoint Fuel Ready Vessels. Once built, the vessel will be in line to claim the ABS Methanol Fuel Ready Notation.

According to Tae-Hyun Koh, K Shipbuilding’s chief technology officer, the company is also conducting research and development on eco-friendly fuel-powered vessels such as LPG, ammonia and hydrogen to prepare for the future and meet customers’ needs and environmental protection.

“Methanol is a fuel with a significant role to play in meeting shipping’s decarbonization ambitions. ABS is leading the way in helping shipping take advantage of its potential with industry-leading projects such as this. We are proud to be able to support K Shipbuilding in bringing this methanol-ready capability to market”, said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president, Global Engineering and Technology.

In efforts to pave the way for methanol as fuel at sea, ABS also published detailed guidance on methanol as a marine fuel, evaluating the challenges in the design and operation of methanol-fueled vessels.

Moreover, a series of eight large container vessels capable of being operated on carbon-neutral methanol ordered by Maersk earlier this year will be built to ABS Class.