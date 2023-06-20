ABS: Subsea ammonia storage unit en route to NOV’s facility for final testing

June 20, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

The subsea ammonia storage unit, a part of a joint development project (JDP) that includes the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), NOV Subsea Production Systems, Equinor, the Research Council of Norway and the Net Zero Technology Center, has entered its final phase of testing.

Illustration only; Courtesy of NOV

The 200-cubic-meter prototype unit is on the way to NOV’s testing facility in Norway where large-scale product validation tests are planned for later this summer.

ABS, which is providing new technology qualification (NTQ) services for the subsea ammonia storage unit, said the technology brings a new and unique solution for the safe storage of larger volumes of fluids such as ammonia and other maritime e-fuels, enhanced oil recovery (EOR) chemicals and production chemicals.

Back in 2020, Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President of Global Engineering and Technology, said that the technology “has the capacity to add flexibility to an operator’s logistical package, especially when topside space is limited, and to improve the overall safety profile of upstream storage needs,” adding that the company’s primary goal is “always to work with the offshore industry to verify the components that will allow safe and reliable subsea development.”

Jan Rytter, R&D Director, NOV SPS, said at the time: “The subsea storage technology is one of those game-changing technologies, allowing the storage on the seabed of all type of fluids whether it is for the oil and gas industry, as an all-electric enabler or e-fuels such as e-methanol and liquid ammonia for the rapidly growing shipping industry.”

