Acteon opens new facility in Aberdeen

August 3, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea services group Acteon has recently opened its new facility in Westhill, Aberdeen.

Acteon

The company has obtained the extensive newly built premises, spanning over a total of 55,000 square feet.

The centre should simplify the interface for its clients and boost service delivery for survey, marine electronics and ROV tooling.

Acteon companies who share the facility are UTEC, Seatronics, J2, and Claxton.

Being located on one site benefits both them and clients for ease of access to equipment and mobilisations, Acteon said.

The building includes a calibration lab, electronic test lab, development office, and also a 6m x 5m x 4.5m test tank, bringing together marine electronics, ROV tooling, and survey services under one roof.

Several Acteon companies have also moved into new common offices in Perth, Western Australia.

2H Offshore, UTEC SURVEY, InterMoor, Deepwater Corrosion Services, Inc., LDD and LM Handling now share new offices in Perth.

Furthermore, Seatronics has delivered two environmental buoy’s equipped with weather station, multi parameter CTD, wave monitoring sensor, telemetry system and solar panels to their client in Abu Dhabi.

These systems will be used in a measurement and assessment campaign for a prospective floating photovoltaic installation.

Also worth reminding is that Dr Carl Trowell recently became Acteon new chief executive officer, joining from offshore drilling company Valaris (Ensco).