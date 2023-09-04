ACWA Power inks cooperation deals with six Italian partners, hydrogen included

September 4, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

ACWA Power, a Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, has signed strategic agreements with six Italian partners to bolster cooperation in the fields of green hydrogen, water desalination and research and development (R&D).

Courtesy of ACWA Power

The six Italian entities include the small, medium and large enterprises federation Confindustria, energy company Eni, utility and waste management company A2A, industrial solutions provider Industrie De Nora, specialty additives manufacturer Italmatch Chemicals and classification and engineering solutions provider RINA.

According to ACWA Power, Confindustria and its associates will assess with the Saudi developer the potential for the development of green hydrogen and water desalination projects, including the identification of suitable contractors and suppliers, R&D and long-term supply and manufacturing partnerships.

Eni and ACWA Power are set to investigate cooperation in green hydrogen, renewables and R&D in innovative, sustainable technologies, while A2A and ACWA Power are expected to assess the potential for green hydrogen projects in their areas of mutual interest, as well as green hydrogen imports in Italy.

RINA and ACWA Power will investigate the potential use of green hydrogen and its derivatives in sea-borne shipping, the Saudi company informed, adding that Industrie De Nora will provide its expertise in electrochemistry and sustainability technologies to enhance ACWA Power’s portfolio of water desalination projects and will investigate possible cooperation in operations and maintenance in green hydrogen applications.

As for the collaboration with Italmatch Chemicals, ACWA Power said the two parties will explore the potential for localization in Saudi Arabia of the production of water treatment products with long-term supply agreements to its operations, as well as opportunities in R&D and knowledge exchange.

Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, commented on the agreements: “The collaboration between ACWA Power and our Italian counterparties will enable the exchange of crucial expertise, products and equipment. We hope this cooperation can lead to greater localization of Italian companies in Saudi Arabia and establish the foundation for a powerful partnership in research and development.”

“We have the ambition to make ACWA Power a vehicle to create transformative opportunities for Italian and European enterprises in Saudi Arabia and to drive sustainable progress in Italy and Europe by supplying green hydrogen and technical expertise.”