Advanced Insulation boosts subsea portfolio with Bardot

September 29, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Advanced Insulation is strengthening its subsea division with the acquisition of French-based SURF specialist Bardot.

As part of the acquisition, a new company, AIS Bardot has been created.

They will operate independently but collaborate with Advanced Insulation to bring a wider range of products to both company’s customers.

To facilitate this, Greg Hue, currently Global Sales Manager, will become country manager for France.

Hue will continue to lead sales for AIS marine division (Manuplas) whilst integrating AIS Bardot into the portfolio.

Greg Hue commented; “Our combined strengths will help customers, achieve cost efficiencies and have access to a broader range of products and solutions”.

This acquisition comes just weeks after Advanced Insulation announced the expansion into a new unit in Gloucester.

Andrew Bennion, Group managing director, also commented:

“This acquisition perfectly aligns with our growth strategy and meets criteria that we have already set out including: technology that complements our existing business, strong customer base and the ability to leverage our effective operating model.

The Bardot Group is well known as a designer and manufacturer of polyurethane moulded products including bend restrictors and bend stiffeners.

They have developed a range of additional solutions (e.g. subsea buoyancy, water intake risers, ballast systems, clamps etc.) to support the oil and gas and renewables sectors which complements and extends Advanced Insulation’s current product range.