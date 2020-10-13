Aegean Shipping orders Aframax pair in China

October 13, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Greek shipping company Aegean Shipping Management recently entered into an agreement with Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. to construct two 114,000 dwt tankers.

On 30 September, George Melissanidis, Chairman of Aegean Shipping, signed the final contract and officially placed the order for the newbuilds during the remote ceremony held in Aegean Shipping Management’s and COSCO’s offices respectively.

As informed, the newly ordered Aframax vessels will be the ninth and tenth consecutive orders Aegean has placed with COSCO Group in the last four years.

The vessels will be classed and supervised during construction by Bureau Veritas (BV) and built according to the latest Tier III environmental requirements, certified with the highest eco-friendly class notations, the Piraeus-based shipping company explained.

Both tankers are scheduled to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of this October, Aegean Shipping’s fleet consists of newbuilding vessels, in line with the company’s ‘Green Fleet’ strategy.

Aegean added that the latest order “heralds a new era of growth” for the company that is committed to providing environmentally friendly services to its charterers.