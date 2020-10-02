Aker Solutions scoops up Tommeliten Alpha contracts

October 2, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Aker Solutions has won two contracts from ConocoPhillips for the Tommeliten Alpha development offshore Norway.

The NOK 1.2 billion ($129.3 million) deal will see the company deliver the subsea production system.

The scope of work includes 10 vertical subsea trees, two manifolds, wellheads, satellite structures, control systems as well as tie-in equipment.

Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, said:

“We look forward to working together with ConocoPhillips to sustainably maximize the full potential of this field.”

The front-end engineering and design (FEED) starts immediately.

Subsequently, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work should start in the second half of 2021.

It will involve Aker Solutions’ facilities in Norway, Brazil, Malaysia and also the UK.

Modifications on the Ekofisk

In addition to subsea, Aker Solutions secured FEED contract for modifications on the Ekofisk installations to integrate the Tommeliten Alpha discovery.

The NOK 130 million ($14 million) FEED starts immediately and should wrap up in Q2 2021.

The contract also includes an option for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) work following the completion of the FEED.

The option is, however, subject to Norwegian authorities’ approval of the plan for development and operation (PDO) and a new award decision by the Tommeliten Alpha partnership.

The FEED work will be led by Aker Solutions’ office in Stavanger, Norway.

Tommeliten Alpha is a discovery in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea. It sits approximately 25 kilometers southwest of the Ekofisk field. The water depth is 75 meters. The reservoir contains a gas condensate fluid at a depth of about 3,000 meters.