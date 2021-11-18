Aker Solutions’ subsea production system for Mero 4

November 18, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Aker Solutions has secured a contract with Petrobras to provide a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 4 project offshore Brazil.

Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system consisting of up to 13 vertical subsea trees designed for Brazil’s pre-salt, including subsea distribution units, subsea control modules, and master control station for control systems and topside, as well as related tie-in equipment.

The company’s subsea manufacturing facility in São José dos Pinhais and its subsea services base in Rio das Ostras will carry out the main part of the work.

Work starts immediately, with installation planned to take place between 2023 and 2025.

According to Aker Solutions, this is the fourth consecutive production system for the Mero field development, one of the largest oil discoveries in Brazil’s pre-salt area.

“We are pleased to be awarded another subsea production system contract by the Libra Consortium, which reinforces the long-standing relationship between Petrobras and Aker Solutions,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

“By executing and delivering this new important project, we are looking forward to supporting Petrobras’s ambition in the pre-salt region and contributing to the development of Brazil.”

The Mero field is an ultra-deepwater pre-salt field development located at the northwestern area of the Libra block in the Santos Basin, about 180 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro.

The field is under a Production Sharing Agreement to a consortium comprising Petrobras as the Operator (40%), in a partnership with Shell Brasil (20%), TotalEnergies (20%), CNOOC Limited (10%) and CNODC (10%).

The consortium also includes the state-owned company Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) as the manager of the Production Sharing Contract.

The final investment decision on Phase 4 of the development was taken in August.