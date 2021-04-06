Alfa Laval joins Liquid Wind

April 6, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Swedish-based heat transfer, centrifugal separation, and fluid handling specialist Alfa Laval has become a partner in the Swedish company Liquid Wind, which develops electro-fuel facilities to produce renewable clean fuels.

The fuels are intended to be used primarily by marine and road transport among others in the supply chain.

Alfa Laval has acquired a small stake in the company and will join the consortium together with; Carbon Clean, Siemens Energy and Haldor Topsoe.

The company will be part of the board and contribute to the design of eMethanol facilities where heat exchangers will be installed as key components in the main system, as well as in the process steps of green hydrogen, carbon capture and methanol synthetization.

“This is an important partnership as we together with other major players will be part of the growing Power-to-X market, and thereby drive the development of technical solutions that will have an impact on future fuel options,” says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

“With collaborations like this we expand the technical borders and contribute to create a more sustainable society.”

“We are very happy to strengthen the Liquid Wind consortium with a world class Swedish industrial player with unparalleled experience. Their valuable knowledge will increase efficiency and deliver additional shared value,” says Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind.

The consortium will collaborate on the integration of technology and the production of cost-effective renewable methanol.

Under the plan, each facility aims to upcycle 70,000 tons of CO2 into 50,000 tons of carbon neutral eMethanol fuel per year.

The facilities will capture waste carbon dioxide (CCU) and combine this with hydrogen, made from renewable electricity and water, to produce eMethanol.

The first facility, FlagshipONE, is set to be located in Örnsköldsvik, on the north east coast of Sweden.

However, Liquid Wind wants to scale up rapidly to meet the growing demand for renewable methanol.

The plan is to set up 6 facilities across Scandinavia by 2030, and then scale up to 500 facilities by 2050 and license the technology internationally.

According to the World Energy Council, the global demand for carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, the so called P2X market where “x” can stand for methanol, hydrogen, methane, etc, is estimated to reach up to 20,000 TWh by 2050, which is equivalent to 50 percent of current fossil fuel consumption.