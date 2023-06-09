Alfa Laval to deliver 1st methanol-fired steam boiler solution for ships

June 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish sustainable solutions provider Alfa Laval has expanded its portfolio of alternative fuel solutions with the introduction of methanol-fired Aalborg boiler systems, which can use a wide range of fuel types including methanol.

Alfa Laval

The Aalborg boiler solutions are specifically designed with decarbonization and fuel transition in mind. Besides operating on today’s fuels, including low-sulphur fuels, biofuels and liquefied natural gas (LNG), it is designed for compatibility with methanol and other emission-reducing fuels.

“Our boiler solutions are designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable shipping and ensure readiness for today’s and tomorrow’s emission-reducing fuels, including methanol,” said Jeppe Jacobsen, Head of Global Sales, Heat & Gas Systems, Alfa Laval.

“Having been pioneers in delivering steam boilers for LNG, we are pleased to be the first to support our customers in their fuel transition with our methanol-fired boilers.”

The methanol-fired boiler solutions will be installed, for the first time, on new build container vessels and more deliveries are in the pipeline for cruise ships and tankers. Deliveries of the methanol boilers are scheduled to commence in late 2023.

Alfa Laval has tested boiler operations with methanol at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in Aalborg, Denmark since early 2021. In November 2021, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) granted Alfa Laval the first marine Approval in Principle for operating boilers on methanol.

The company is addressing a wider energy picture with both existing and new solutions. including the Alfa Laval FCM Methanol fuel supply system and a wide range of heat exchangers. The firm was recently contracted to provide FCM Methanol with the low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS) for four methanol-fuelled mega boxships which will be built at a Chinese shipyard.