Ammonia/methanol-ready boxship ALS Ceres delivered to ABS class

June 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

ALS Ceres, the first in a series of six 7,100 TEU container carriers designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) and built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) for Asiatic Lloyd Maritime, was delivered to ABS class.

Asiatic Lloyd

ALS Ceres is assigned with the ABS Ammonia Fuel Ready Level 1C and Methanol Fuel Ready Level 1C Class notations, indicating that a concept-level design study has been carried out for future conversion to ammonia and methanol fueling.

The vessel is also one of the first to feature the ABS FOC notation, an enhanced standard reflecting additional fire-fighting methods.

According to the company, with the new, energy-efficient hull design and a fuel-efficient main engine, the vessel is compliant with NOx Tier III requirements

“The ALS CERES is a great example of how the maritime industry is implementing energy-efficient technologies to meet global decarbonization targets. The successful conclusion of the project is a testament to the dedication and efforts of the ABS China Engineering and Survey Operation teams that supported this project and worked together to deliver this state-of-the-art vessel for the next generation,” said Pier Carazzai, ABS Vice President of Engineering Europe and Middle East.

“The ALS CERES is Asiatic Lloyd’s first ABS-classed, new-build vessel, and we appreciate the support from ABS in the successful conclusion of this project,” said Friedrich Bunnemann, Managing Partner of Asiatic Lloyd.

ABS has highlighted that methanol is one of the promising fuels for the global fleet. In its ‘Zero Carbon Outlook’ study<ABS analyzed various fuels which can support decarbonisation in the shipping sector.

ABS is working with operators around the world on methanol projects, including a series of 12 large container vessels capable of being operated on carbon-neutral methanol ordered by Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller Maersk.