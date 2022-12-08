Anglo-Eastern, MAN ES to work on digital solutions and engine performance

December 8, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) and Hong Kong-based ship manager Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Ltd have signed a cooperation agreement to work on the development of digital products and testing of engine performance.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will – on an ongoing basis – exchange data and knowledge regarding the daily operation of engines, engine performance, and maintenance.

Furthermore, they will work on testing digital products, and the development, and creation of software, algorithms, and APIs, among other areas.

“We are very much looking forward to working with MAN Energy Solutions on this exciting project and gaining insight into the development of future digital solutions. We will allocate the appropriate resources to ensure the success of the project and expect to gain ever-more efficient tools to support the daily operation of our fleet,” Carsten Ostenfeldt, MAN ES Chief Operating Officer, Asia commented.

“We are very happy to have entered this project with such an able partner as Anglo-Eastern. For our part, we will get invaluable industry insight from a major, maritime ship-management organisation with substantial knowledge of the daily and strategic operation of a large fleet of diverse vessel types. This agreement gives us access to a large fleet where new products can be tested and we can receive operational feedback from crew and technical shore-staff alike,” Stig Holm, Head of Marine & Power Digital Denmark added.

The agreement is scheduled to run for a minimum of two years and the partners have agreed to meet every two months, beginning with a workshop on innovation in Copenhagen in December 2022.

Anglo-Eastern has 650 vessels under full technical management, and over 250 under crew management. The company engages in all areas of ship management, crew management, and technical services for vessels of all types and sizes.

In August this year, Anglo-Eastern welcomed the first dual-fuel LNG-powered tanker, MT Proteus Jessica. The LR2 tanker was built by China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago 1st LNG-fuelled tanker joins Anglo-Eastern’s managed fleet Posted: 3 months ago

Anglo-Eastern is also working with industry partners on a joint study framework with the objective of discussing common issues in pursuit of the utilization of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel. These include safety assessments of NH3 as fuel, and its bunkering, as well as CO2 emission at NH3 production.

The company has also recently teamed up with Lookout Maritime on delivering a sustainability review at a fleet level for ship owners, including the EEXI and CII.