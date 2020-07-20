Anthony Veder takes delivery of new LNG carrier

Dutch gas shipping company Anthony Veder has last week taken the delivery of a 30,000-cbm LNG carrier from China’s Zhejiang Xinle Shipbuilding in Ningbo.

Image: Anthony Veder

The carrier in question is the dual-fueled Coral Encanto primarily operating on LNG with the option to switch to conventional marine fuels.

Anthony Veder announced the purchase of the 181.3 meters long vessel with type C tanks from Xinle in April 2019.

The Dutch company said then the vessel would be operational for worldwide trading in the summer of 2019.

LNG World News (now part of Offshore Energy) contacted Anthony Veder for a comment.

We did not receive a response by the time this article was published.

A 7-year-old development

China’s Zhejiang Yuanhe Ocean Shipping ordered the small-scale carrier in 2013 subsequently wining a long-term charter contract with CNPC for coastal LNG transportation.

Local media reports suggest the order had a price tag of 650 million yuan ($93 million).

TGE Marine supplied the vessels’ bilobe tanks while Wartsila delivered the dual-fueled engines.

The ship originally named Yuan He 1 was scheduled to start operations in 2015, but the owner reportedly faced financial problems and declined to take the delivery.

Xinle took over the full control of the vessel and renamed it Xin Le 30 in 2017.

Anthony Veder did not reveal how much it paid for the LNG carrier.

VesselsValue data suggests the ship is worth about $51 million.