Eagle LNG takes delivery of first LNGC from Anthony Veder

October 17, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

U.S.-based supply solutions provider Eagle LNG Partners has taken delivery of its first LNG carrier (LNGC), the Coral Favia, from Dutch gas shipping company Anthony Veder.

Courtesy of Eagle LNG

The 10,000 cubic meter LNG supply vessel is said to be the first of a planned fleet from Eagle LNG offering LNG supply and bunker services for the Caribbean basin.

Eagle LNG said the arrival of the vessel marks the beginning of a partnership between the two companies, noting that for nearly a decade, Eagle LNG has been producing, storing, bunkering and exporting LNG utilizing its assets, while Anthony Veder owns modern gas carriers that it operates worldwide while specializing in small- to mid-scale LNG carriers for transporting and bunkering LNG.

Simon Duncan, Vice President, Marine Operations, Eagle LNG, stated: “Eagle LNG has the highest regard for Anthony Veder’s success in bringing LNG as an economic and sustainable marine fuel around the globe. Since 2014, our interests in LNG transportation and bunkering have aligned. We are proud of this opportunity to expand Eagle LNG’s logistics and supply chain with a like-minded partner.”

Jan Valkier, Anthony Veder’s CEO, commented: “Anthony Veder has watched Eagle LNG’s accomplishments with great interest over the past few years and looks forward to bringing our innovations and LNG shipping knowledge for further growth in the Caribbean and other markets. Both our companies are committed to safe operations; we are particularly proud that Coral Favia has found its home port with Eagle LNG.”

Sean Lalani, President of Eagle LNG, remarked how Eagle LNG is excited about the next step in expanding its LNG supply solutions portfolio, adding: “Having multiple new projects coming on-stream in the next several months, Eagle LNG is poised for exponential growth and the addition of this new LNG supply and bunkering capability enhances Eagle LNG’s core value proposition of an assured, secure supply chain bringing cost savings and energy transition solutions to our customers.”