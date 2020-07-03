Archer Knight bolsters its team

Subsea market intelligence and consultancy specialist Archer Knight has made a series of key appointments.

The company has promoted four members of its team as it prepares for a period of UK and international expansion.

On the consultancy side of the business, Derek Beddows will become director of diving safety & services.

Meanwhile, Archer Knight made a number of appointments in the market intelligence part of the business.

This follows the launch of Archer Knight’s software-as-a-service platform Flowline earlier this year.

Ross Macdonald, who manages Archer Knight’s research and analysis team, now become general manager of the company’s market intelligence subsidiary AKMI.

He will have full profit-and-loss responsibility for the subsidiary and head up its market intelligence and software development functions.

Macdonald will report to the Archer Knight directors and sit on the board as an attendee.

In turn, Oliver Thompson, becomes market intelligence manager, responsible for day-to-day management of the market intelligence team.

Furthermore, the company has promoted Fernando Lopez to senior software developer.

David Sheret, executive director and Archer Knight co-founder, said:

“This is an exciting period of development for our company and despite the challenging climate we have plans to expand in the UK and internationally.

“Our team is an essential part of this growth and these four promotions will go a long way to helping us realise our potential.”

Mike Watson, executive director & Archer Knight co-founder, added:

“Ross has been an integral part of our success over the last three years. He’s a highly capable, professional, and conscientious individual and we’re confident he’s ready to make the step up.

“Oliver has only been with us for a short period of time, but it was clear from the start that he was an intelligent employee who was ready to take on more responsibility. We believe he has all the attributes to become an excellent manager and we’re excited to see him develop further.

“Fernando took on a huge responsibility when he became our first in-house software developer. He’s thrived under the pressure and shown an outstanding level of commitment and self-learning since he joined. He’s more than ready to take on the additional role of supervising the team as we grow this department and, like Oliver, we believe he has tremendous potential – it’s up to us to provide the opportunities that allow this to happen while building the business.”

The Flowline platform should make it easier for subsea companies to win more business.

It uses Archer Knight analysis and data from global network of contacts to deliver real-time view of the subsea market.