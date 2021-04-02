Archer Knight expands into Asia Pacific

April 2, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Aberdeen-based subsea market intelligence specialist Archer Knight has launched its new Asia Pacific venture that will oversee all of the company’s operations in the region.

Mike Watson (Courtesy of Archer Knight)

Based in Singapore, the new entity will oversee Archer Knight’s market intelligence provision and consultancy services.

Singapore is a global oil and gas hub and the Asia Pacific region includes a rapidly developing renewable energy sector. The expansion into this region is part of Archer Knight’s growth plan, which includes expanding the company’s global footprint into Asia and North America, the company said.

Archer Knight has engaged local consultancy firm Poseidon Consulting who has appointed Andrew Threlfall as regional director. Threlfall will work alongside Archer Knight’s senior management team to grow the new company.

Threlfal said: “There are exciting times ahead and I hope to use my regional knowledge to assist the group in bringing its market intelligence expertise to a wider audience”.

Mike Watson, Archer Knight co-founder and Executive Director, will manage the entity from a group perspective, supporting operations from the UK.

Watson said: “More and more of the companies we work with have Asia Pacific divisions. The way we provide data to our current clients in the region has been well received. I built up a number of strong business relationships in the region and I’m excited to be able to work there again”.

Last year, Archer Knight launched its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Flowline, which is now an integral part of the Alliance Market Intelligence (AMi) subscription service.

The energy market intelligence software gives business granular insight on sectors including offshore wind and subsea oil and gas. Subscribers can access data giving them a detailed real-time view of the market and helping them target the best winnable business opportunities, according to Archer Knight.