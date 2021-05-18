Ardmore to boost tanker fleet efficiency with Lean Marine system

May 18, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Swedish company Lean Marine has been contracted to install its propulsion optimization technology across the tanker fleet of Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

As explained, the new agreement follows the successful FuelOpt installation onboard the MR tanker Ardmore Sealion in 2020.

Image Courtesy: Ardmore Shipping/Lean Marine

Under the new deal, Lean Marine and Ardmore will also collaborate closely to enhance the overall performance of the Ardmore fleet and help these vessels achieve more sustainable ship operations.

Lean Marine is expected to install its green technology onboard the additional vessels over the course of 2021.

“Lean Marine … has been supporting us in identifying key achievable means for further saving fuel and reducing emissions on the …. Ardmore Sealion. Through this close collaboration, we will continue to exploit the potential of the FuelOpt system and explore the integration of other vessel systems to maximize the overall operational efficiency of our fleet,” Mark Cameron, Executive Vice President and COO at Ardmore Shipping, commented.

Specifically, the technology is designed to ease the technical burden of greener ship operations as it automates propulsion control, thereby replacing the need for constant monitoring and manual adjustments. When using the system on the bridge, the crew gets full, automated control of vessel speed, fuel consumption and/or engine power, and are thus able to avoid potential overconsumption of fuel in harsh conditions such as high swells and winds.

“When working to increase the vessel efficiency of Ardmore Sealion, we achieved significant results in a very short time, as we were able to take vital actions such as controlling the vessel’s fuel consumption using the FuelOp system. We look forward to greener operations across our fleet once the systems are installed in 2021,” Garry Noonan, Head of Energy Transition Technologies at Ardmore Shipping, said.

“Ardmore Shipping’s energy transition is underway and our collaboration with Lean Marine will play an important role in the delivery of Ardmore’s Energy Transition Plan,” Cameron continued.

In February 2021, Ardmore announced its Energy Transition Plan (ETP) focused on three key areas — transition technologies, transition projects, and sustainable cargos. The ETP is an extension of Ardmore’s existing strategy, building on its core strengths of tanker chartering, shipping operations, technical and operational fuel efficiency improvements, technical management, construction supervision, project management, investment analysis, and ship finance.

The tanker owner and operator has established Ardmore Ventures as Ardmore’s holding company for existing and future potential investments related to the Energy Transition Plan.