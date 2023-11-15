Back to overview
Home Green Marine Are air lubrication systems both sustainable and profitable?
Premium

Are air lubrication systems both sustainable and profitable?

November 15, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The concept of air lubrication has been here for a couple of years. The method is used to reduce the resistance between a ship's hull and seawater. In a myriad of projects within the maritime industry, the technology has proven to be useful in cutting fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Image Courtesy: Silverstream Technologies