World’s 1st zero-emission all-electric tanker launched in Japan

December 27, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipping company Asahi Tanker has launched and named the first of its two next-generation all-electric tankers ordered in 2020.

Photo: Asahi Tanker

The ceremony took place at Koa Sangyo shipyard in Marugame City, Kagawa, Japan, on 22 December 2021.

Named Asahi, the newbuild is scheduled to enter service in Tokyo Bay as a bunker vessel in March 2022.

It is powered by a massive lithium-ion battery supplied by Corvus Energy and developed by e5 Lab, a consortium set up by Japanese partners to build up infrastructure services in the marine shipping industry that focus on electrically powered vessels.

Specifically, the tanker achieves zero emissions of CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulates, reducing environmental impact. In addition, reduced noise and vibration will create a more comfortable work environment for the crew members and limit noise pollution in the bay and its surroundings.

Furthermore, the vessel will make its battery power available to emergency services in the case of a natural disaster in Tokyo. This idea was originally proposed by e5 Lab and Asahi Tanker.

Specifications

Dimensions: LOA 62m / Breadth 10.30m / Draft 4.15m

LOA 62m / Breadth 10.30m / Draft 4.15m Ship classification society: Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK)

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) Cargo: Heavy oil

Heavy oil Gross tonnage: 499 tons

499 tons Speed: About 10 knots

About 10 knots Cargo tank capacity: 1,280 cbm

1,280 cbm Propulsion equipment : Azimuth thrusters 300kw x 2 Side thrusters 68kw x 2

: Azimuth thrusters 300kw x 2 Side thrusters 68kw x 2 Battery capacity: 3,480kWh

The design of the ship is supervised by Ichibansen Co., Ltd.

Koa Sangyo and Imura Zosen KK are in charge of constructing one vessel each, while Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) serves as the system integrator for the duo. The second vessel is planned to be completed by Imura Shipbuilding in March 2023.