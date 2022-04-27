World’s first pure battery tanker completes inaugural bunkering op

April 27, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

On April 26, Asahi, the world’s first pure battery tanker to operate completely on electricity, supplied the car carrier Victorious Ace with fuel at the Daikoku Pier C-1 Wharf in Yokohama, Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) said.

Courtesy of MOL

This marked a celebratory moment as it represented Asahi’s first bunkering operation.

The tanker, owned and operated by Japanese shipping firm Asahi Tanker, was launched in late December as the first of the company’s two next-generation all-electric tankers.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago World’s 1st zero-emission all-electric tanker launched Posted: 4 months ago

The Asahi’s large-capacity lithium-ion batteries power every phase of its operations, including cargo handling, berthing/unberthing, and navigation. This results in zero emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) from the vessel.

The tanker delivers high environmental performance and is expected to reduce crewmembers’ workloads by reducing engine maintenance requirements.

MOL and Asahi Tanker said they will continue bunkering activities using the pure battery tanker, contributing to the reduction of GHG emissions even in the process of bunkering operations.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: