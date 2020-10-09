Asahi Tanker orders world’s 1st zero-emission tankers
Japanese shipping firm Asahi Tanker Co. has placed an order for the construction of two electrically-powered tankers.
Japanese shipbuilders Koa Sangyou Co and Imura Zosen KK will be in charge of constructing one vessel each, while Kawasaki Heavy Industries will serve as the system integrator for the duo.
The two ships, described as the world’s first zero-emission electric-powered tankers, are slated for delivery in March 2022 and March 2023 respectively.
The two tankers will adopt the “e5 tanker” design developed by e5 Lab Inc, a company set up by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Asahi Tanker, Exeno Yamamizu Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation to build up infrastructure services in the marine shipping industry that focus on electrically powered vessels.
The tankers will be powered completely by large-capacity lithium ion batteries and are slated to go into service as bunker vessels in Tokyo Bay.
Specifications
- Dimensions: LOA 62m / Breadth 10.30m / Draft 4.15m
- Ship classification society: Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK)
- Cargo: Fuel oil
- Gross tonnage: 499 tons
- Speed: About 10 knots
- Cargo tank capacity: 1,280m3
- Propulsion equipment: Azimuth thrusters 300kw x 2 Side thrusters 68kw x 2
- Battery capacity: 3,480kWh
The vessels will integrate various automated equipment and digital tools including the Internet of Things (IoT) to reduce the crews’ onboard workload and increase the ship’s operating efficiency.
