Ashtead adds subsea plug and play 3D insight solution to offering

December 1, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea technology and services provider Ashtead Technology has entered into a global partnership with Whitecap Scientific Corporation for the ROV3D Recon computer vision solution that transforms subsea video collected by ROVs into real-time 3D data.

Source: Whitecap Scientific Corporation (Screenshot)

The ‘plug and play’ ROV3D Recon allows any remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with two cameras to generate real-time 3D models of structures and assets.

Under the deal, Ashtead Technology will have exclusive access to the solution for the offshore rental market.

ROV3D Recon will be available for rent from the company’s sales and distribution network including facilities in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Halifax, Houston and Singapore.

“We are focused on the development and application of new technologies which assist in the acquisition of data that can be used intelligently by our customers to lower the total cost of ownership of subsea assets, lower the risk of failure and reduce intervention,” said Tyler de Gier, general manager of Welaptega, Ashtead Technology’s inspection and integrity engineering business.

“Adding ROV3D Recon to our existing capabilities means we can now offer customers a more flexible 3D imaging and metrology package that generates live 3D models using GVI procedures and without the need for offshore personnel and costly data collection.”