Ashtead invests in iXblue subsea technologies

December 14, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea technology and services provider Ashtead Technology has made an investment in iXblue’s subsea navigation system for its rental fleet.

The investment includes the addition of further Rovins and Rovins Nano inertial navigation systems, as well as Octans attitude and heading reference systems, now available to rent throughout the company’s technology and service hubs.

“It is great to see the ongoing support and investment from Ashtead Technology which is testimony to our long-term partnership,” said Maverick Piccininni, iXblue’s regional sales manager. “It also demonstrates Ashtead Technology’s commitment to leading-edge technology and innovative solutions that brings robust performance, safety, reliability and differentiation to their customers.”

Ross MacLeod, Ashtead Technology’s technical director, said: “This latest investment of iXblue equipment is a direct result of listening to our customers’ requirements and ensuring we have the broadest and most technologically advanced subsea equipment from leading manufacturers to support our customers’ projects worldwide.”

In June, Ashtead Technology revealed it had invested over £1 million in a range of EdgeTech sonar imaging and underwater technology systems to enhance its equipment fleet.

The systems include the 4205-tri-frequency and 4200-side scan sonar systems as well as the 2205-ROV and 2050-DSS side scan and sub-bottom systems.