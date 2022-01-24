Ashtead reinforces rental fleet with Innova multiplexers

January 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

As part of its rental fleet reinforcement, subsea technology specialist Ashtead Technology has invested in stand-alone fibre optic multiplexer and control solutions from Innova.

As informed, the company made a significant investment in twelve Matrix MK II+ multiplexers. The solution is said to provide a simple plug and play interface for a large array of sensors and equipment to any remotely operated system offering reliable power management and strong diagnostic capabilities to help simplify and enhance the efficiency of survey operations.

The company said that the additional systems are available to rent throughout Ashtead’s nine international technology and service hubs in Q1 2022.

Commenting on the investment, Eivind Brimsøe, sales director at Innova, said: “We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Ashtead Technology for many years and are delighted to support their continued investment in the latest survey technologies. We believe that our systems offer unrivalled performance and flexibility while maintaining the openness and ease of use that are vitally important to Ashtead Technology and its customers”.

Ashtead’s technical director Ross MacLeod noted that the latest investment is in line with the company’s commitment to the global subsea rental market by ensuring a broad range of subsea equipment.

In this endeavour, last year, the company invested over £1 million in a range of EdgeTech sonar imaging and underwater technology systems and added iXblue’s subsea navigation system to its rental fleet as well.

Furthermore, Ashtead entered into a global rental partnership with Switzerland-based Hydromea to promote and use the company’s LUMA high-speed through-water wireless optical modems as an integral part of its autonomous and deflection monitoring systems for the subsea construction market.

Recently, the company also formed a global partnership with Whitecap Scientific Corporation for the ROV3D Recon computer vision solution that transforms subsea video collected by ROVs into real-time 3D data in order to further bolster its rental fleet.

