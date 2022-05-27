Asian operator welcomes final shuttle tanker for Shell charter

May 27, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

AET, a Singapore-based petroleum logistics unit of Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad, has brought in the third and final Suezmax second-generation dynamic positioning (DP2) shuttle tanker, purpose-built for a long-term charter with Shell in Brazil.

AET informed on Friday that it took delivery of Eagle Colombo, its latest second-generation DPST, from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) on 25 May 2022. This vessel was built specifically for a long-term charter to Brazil Shipping I Limited, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Shell, and it will operate in Brazil.

Eagle Colombo shuttle tanker; Source: AET

The company explained within its statement that “this safe vessel delivery marks the completion of construction of a series of three DPSTs at HHI for long-term charter to Shell. Our thanks to HHI, Shell, Eaglestar, DNV and all vendors and partners involved for fulfilling the stringent tests in the safe construction and delivery of Eagle Colombo and embarking on this sustainability journey together with us.”

The two sister vessels of Eagle Colombo – Eagle Campos and Eagle Canoas – were delivered to AET in January and March 2022, respectively. All three vessels were constructed and delivered following AET’s agreement with Shell in December 2019 to operate three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers in the international and Brazilian Basin on a long-term charter.

The tanker operator also reported that the latest delivery of Eagle Colombo expands its DPST fleet to 14 vessels, aligned with the firm’s long-term commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The company further added that it is “particularly proud of our fleet of DPSTs operating in the Brazilian Basin, as they are proof that collaboration keeps us on the right path towards a more sustainable future.”