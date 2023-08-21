Astomos taps Maersk Tankers as voyage manager for VLGC quintet

August 21, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Astomos Energy, the biggest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributor and trader in Japan, has chosen Maersk Tankers as voyage manager for five very large gas carriers (VLGCs).

Maersk Tankers

The Maersk Tankers service includes day-to-day vessel operations, fuel optimisation and claims handling. It covers full post-fixture support from the time the vessel is fixed for a voyage, through its successful execution, to the closure of the voyage books.

According to the company, the service will help Astomos’ fleet to achieve greater economic and environmental efficiency.

“We are honored to commence the partnership with Maersk Tankers, not only pursuing efficient operation but also environmental goals. We are convinced the collaboration with experienced specialists will contribute to solving a global challenge and achieving sustainable prosperity,” said Kei Sakaguchi, General Manager of Supply and Trading department, International division at Astomos Energy.

“We are looking forward to this new partnership with Astomos Energy and are pleased that our knowledge and experience of commercial tanker operations can add value to owners across all vessel types and segments,” stated Aditya Trehan, Head of Operations at Maersk Tankers.

Maersk Tankers launched voyage management as a standalone service in April 2023 and will handle 12 gas carriers for two owners after this deal. The company also revealed it is looking to sign further partnerships with shipowners.

Last year, Danish tanker owner unveiled its plans to establish a knowledge hub focusing on the decarbonisation of the shipping sector. The hub includes solutions to help shipowners and cargo customers cut emissions.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Maersk Tankers setting up decarbonisation hub Posted: about 1 year ago

Meanwhile, as part of its decarbonisation efforts, Astomos has recently teamed up with compatriot energy company Inpex Corporation to carry out the first-ever biofuel supply to a VLGC in the Middle East.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Astomos, Inpex in Middle East’s 1st ever VLGC biofuel bunkering Posted: about 1 month ago

Astomos launched Japan’s first LPG-fueled VLGC in 2021 toward the realization of the Japanese government’s “Carbon Neutral Society by 2050” policy. Furthermore, it has established the “Green Business Development Office” for the purpose of strategic planning and promotion from a long-term and comprehensive perspective regarding efforts to build a low-carbon society.