Maersk Tankers setting up decarbonisation hub

January 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish tanker shipping firm Maersk Tankers has revealed its plans to establish a knowledge hub focusing on the decarbonisation of the shipping sector.

As disclosed, the hub is expected to be fully established during the coming months and will gather intelligence and create solutions to help shipowners and cargo customers cut emissions.

According to the company, the hub will bring experts, shipowners, cargo customers and other stakeholders together to develop a suite of solutions that will reduce emissions from cargo customers’ supply chains and shipowners’ operations.

It will function by gathering and sharing share external and internal intelligence on regulations and developments in tanker shipping’s decarbonisation, and provide emission transparency on the transportation of cargoes.

Frederik Pind, head of Decarbonisation at Maersk Tankers, will lead the cross-disciplinary team at the decarbonisation hub that will be based in the commercial department at the company.

“There is an immediate need for shipping to change its emissions trajectory. The decarbonisation hub is part of our commitment to create a more sustainable path for shipping through sector-wide collaboration”, says Christian M. Ingerslev, the company’s CEO.

“Shipowners have to deal with complex regulatory requirements and changing customer demand stemming from the need to decarbonise shipping”, added Eva Birgitte Bisgaard, chief commercial officer at Maersk Tankers.

“With the hub, we are bringing together stakeholders to use our combined expertise to simplify, provide transparency and create new solutions that will help both shipowners and cargo customers reduce emissions”.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago BP, Maersk Tankers: Marine biofuel trials prove success Posted: about 1 month ago

In line with its support for shipping decarbonisation, Maersk Training recently completed trials using biofuel-blended marine fuel in product tankers in collaboration with the British oil and gas company BP and support from the Danish Maritime Authority.

The trials were completed on Maersk Cirrus and Maersk Navigator – product tankers on time-charter to BP from Maersk Tankers.

As informed, they demonstrated that sustainable biofuels can be used as a marine ‘drop-in fuel’ to help reduce carbon emissions in shipping.