June 21, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

India’s Chowgule Shipyard has launched Electramar, the first unit in the series of twelve energy-efficient plug-in hybrid vessels ordered by [email protected] Shipping, a subsidiary of Finnish dry bulk shipping company ESL Shipping.

Image credit ESL Shipping

“The launching of a vessel is always a special moment in shipbuilding and we are excited to see the vessel in its real element for the first time,” says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping and Chairman of the Board of [email protected] Shipping.

Currently, the shipyard has five vessels under construction at various stages. The steel-cutting ceremony for the fifth vessel in the series, Maximar, was celebrated at the shipyard at the end of March, and the keel laying of the fourth vessel, Aquamar, in late April.

Electramar will be delivered in the autumn of this year. After that, one vessel will follow every three months. The order consists of twelve vessels with the last delivery expected to be in the second quarter of 2026.

The first ships from the series were ordered back in September 2021 and another round of orders followed last year with ESL Shipping declaring an option for the construction of five additional vessels at the Indian shipyard Chowgule in August 2022, bringing the total to twelve ships.

The 1A ice class vessels will feature battery packs, shoreside electricity solutions and electric hybrid use to enable completely emission-free and noise-free port calls. The loading capacity of the vessels is 5,350 dwt, length is 90 meters, breadth 16 meters, and draft 6 meters.

ESL Shipping said that the ships will have 50% lower greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, per cargo unit transported when compared to the existing ships.

The company plans to establish a long-term GreenCoaster pool for the vessels together with a group of investors consisting of institutional and private investors.