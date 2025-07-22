Aurora finalizes 11-vessel takeover from Sea1 with delivery of third high-end subsea vessel
July 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel management services provider Aurora Offshore, part of the Borealis Group, has taken delivery of the eleventh and final vessel from compatriot operator Sea1 Offshore, ex-Siem Offshore.

Credits to Ch.Off Georg Victor/ Source: Aurora Offshore

Siem Barracuda, the third high-end subsea vessel of a total of three that are part of the collaboration, joined Aurora’s fleet at Pointe Noire, Congo, marking the completion of the process where 11 Siem Offshore vessels are handed over to Aurora Offshore.

Built in 2013, the vessel has a 250-ton subsea AHC crane, 1,300 m2 deck area and offers accommodation for 110 people.

To remind, it was announced in January that Aurora had welcomed the first two vessels, anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels Siem Pearl and Siem Challenger, shortly followed by the takeover of the first high-end subsea vessel Siem Stingray. The second subsea vessel, Siem Day, joined Aurora’s fleet in March.

Sea1 Offshore is currently constructing four offshore energy support vessels (OESVs) at a Chinese shipyard. The OESVs will be 120 meters long, with a cargo deck of 1,400 square meters, and each will feature a 250-ton deck crane and provide accommodation for up to 120 personnel. Based on the ST-245 design by Skipsteknisk, they will be capable of serving both the oil & gas sector and the renewable energy market.

