Australia, Singapore choose 8 projects in bid to cut maritime emissions

March 26, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Australia and Singapore have selected eight projects for funding as part of the countries’ $20 million initiative to help reduce emissions in the maritime sector.

Illustration. Courtesy of MPA Singapore (Facebook)

The Australia-Singapore Initiative on Low Emissions Technologies (ASLET) supports the objectives of the Singapore and Australia Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC), which will help accelerate decarbonization and digitization of shipping routes between Singapore and Australia. It is jointly delivered by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia’s national science agency, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on behalf of the two governments.

A year ago, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formally collaborate on establishing the green and digital shipping corridor.

In April 2024, Australia and Singapore partnered on a $20 million initiative to reduce maritime emissions, aiming to support the outcomes of the planned green and digital shipping route. Each country committed up to $10 million in their respective currencies to deliver projects under the initiative.

The ASLET grant opportunity was launched in July 2024 to support projects that will help accelerate the deployment and uptake of zero or near-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission technologies for maritime and port operations.

A total of 32 applications were received from universities, research institutes, and industry based in Australia and Singapore.

The eight projects selected for funding cover a range of activities, including innovations in the supply, transport, storage, dispensing and maritime utilization of hydrogen, ammonia and methanol, as well as safety and environmental monitoring, and electrification.

The selected projects have also attracted co-contributions and are expected to be completed within the next two years.

