AUV manufacturer places subsea battery order with Kraken

October 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Kraken Robotics has received a follow-on order for subsea batteries from a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

The order is valued at $1.1 million and is a follow-on from a $4.8 million order from the same customer earlier this year. Delivery is expected in the fourth quarter of the year.

Kraken did not disclose the client’s name citing confidentiality reasons.

The SeaPower 6,000-meter rated pressure-tolerant batteries are based on Kraken’s pressure-tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries.

According to the company, this provides an environmentally friendly and superior energy density alternative to the traditional oil-compensated batteries commonly used for deep subsea battery applications.

The hot-swappable batteries are modular and include an integrated battery management system within each battery module which is said to provide a high level of redundancy and safety to the vehicle.

Earlier this month, Kraken Robotics secured $1.1 million in contracts from two customers for its AquaPix synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) systems.

The deliveries will go to the UK and Singapore for integration onto small man-portable AUVs.