Kraken Robotics reels in $1.1 million from AquaPix contracts
Canada’s Kraken Robotics has secured $1.1 million in contracts from two customers for its AquaPix synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) systems.
The deliveries will go to the UK and Singapore for integration onto small man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).
Kraken did not reveal the names of the customers due to confidentiality reasons.
The sale represents the company’s first in Singapore.
According to Kraken, AquaPix is a configurable SAS that replaces high-end side-scan systems, delivering higher resolution, range, and area coverage rates (ACR). It is capable of 2 cm x 2 cm Ultra High-Definition SAS imaging at long ranges.
The increased range, resolution and associated higher ACR of SAS over traditional side-scan sonar systems expand the capabilities of naval, scientific, and commercial applications, the company said.
Earlier this year, the Canadian company delivered AquaPix to Teledyne Gavia for the SeaRaptor AUV.