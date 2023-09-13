Avenir LNG awards Wilhelmsen with LNG bunker trio management

September 13, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

U.K.-based small-scale LNG company Avenir LNG has announced that Norway’s Wilhelmsen Ship Management will manage three of its LNG bunker vessels.

Courtesy of Wilhelmsen

The vessels awarded are Avenir Achievement, Avenir Ascension and Avenir Aspiration. They were previously managed by Hoegh LNG, one of three blue-chip shareholders in Avenir LNG alongside Stolt Nielsen and Golar LNG.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with our new client Avenir, and we look forward to managing these state-of-the-art LNG bunker tankers, which hold a pivotal role in the industry’s ongoing energy transition. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and the value it will deliver to both parties,” said Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

Avenir LNG CEO Peter Mackey commented: “Hoegh LNG has contributed enormously to the success of Avenir LNG since the company was established in 2018, paving a solid foundation for the future. We applaud all their hard work and Hoegh LNG will continue to be a key part of our growth trajectory as a key shareholder. The award to Wilhelmsen, one of the world’s top ship managers with global reach, represents a new milestone on our journey and we have full confidence in the added value they can deliver.”

To note, Avenir LNG currently has a total fleet of five tankers in the water. The latest vessel to join the fleet was the 20,000 cbm Avenir Achievement in May last year. It also owns a small-scale LNG terminal in Sardinia, with assets/partnership now operating in China, Malaysia, the Mediterranean, the Baltic Sea and the Caribbean.