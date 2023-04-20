Avenir starts LNG deliveries to TT-Line ferries in Port of Trelleborg

April 20, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Avenir Marine, a wholly owned subsidiary of UK-based small-scale LNG company Avenir LNG, has started the delivery of LNG to Germany-based ferry owner and operator TT-Line in the Port of Trelleborg, Sweden.

Courtesy of Avenir LNG

The chilled fuel was bunkered into TT-Line’s RoPax ferries “Nils Holgersson” and “Peter Pan,” and the two operations were performed consecutively by the “Avenir Ascension,” which has a total LNG tank capacity of 7,500 cbm.

Avenir noted that Trelleborg is the third port that the company has served TT-Line’s LNG/BioLNG requirements, after already completing operations in Pengerang, Malaysia, and Lubeck, Germany.

Jan Schubert, Commercial Director – LNG bunkering of Avenir LNG, said: “It’s good to see that the network of LNG and bio-LNG bunker locations is growing and that TT-Line and Avenir have been able to establish a partnership, which is now extended to other locations as well. Furthermore, the successful deliveries show that the use of LNG as fuel is growing and shipping companies all over the world have started the transition to make shipping more sustainable.”

2023 has been a busy year for Avenir LNG so far as the company participated in multiple endeavours. Among others, it delivered LNG to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ first LNG-fueled containership and it conducted Germany’s first direct LNG unloading operation from a transport vessel into trucks.