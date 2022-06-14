Avenir LNG wraps up first LNG & BioLNG delivery in Port of Lübeck

June 14, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Avenir Marine, part of Avenir LNG, has taken part in the first LNG & BioLNG delivery in the Port of Lübeck, Germany.

On 10 June, the chilled fuel was bunkered into TT-Line’s new roll-on/roll-off (RoPax) ferry Nils Holgersson at the Scandinavian quay of the Baltic Sea port.

To execute the operation, Avenir teamed up with Liquind 24/7, a German LNG infrastructure provider, and Landwärme, a Munich-based biomethane trader. The fuel delivered to the vessel was 10% BioLNG.

The operation is the start of long-term cooperation between Avenir LNG and TT-Line for the supply of LNG and BioLNG to two new RoPax ferries that will transport passengers and cargo between Baltic Sea ports in Sweden, Germany, and Poland. In doing so, the environment and population in the region are immediately benefitting from the environmental advantages of transitioning these vessels to LNG.

“We are excited about this successful first delivery of LNG to TT-Line in Lübeck. The fact that 10% of the delivery was Bio-LNG underlines the commitment of all parties involved to reduce emissions and increase the sustainability of shipping even further through the development of a suitable small-scale LNG infrastructure,” Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG Limited, said.

“Avenir is committed to the deployment of bunker vessels and the construction of new terminals, to improve the availability of environmentally friendly fuels for our customers across the marine, industry, and logistics segments.”

According to Christian Schneider, Managing Director of Liquind 24/7, “the effective execution of this bunkering operation shows the importance of cooperation between different small-scale LNG frontrunners for the successful development of LNG supply chains for those companies that are taking the decision to reduce their environmental footprint”.

„Despite existing regulatory barriers BioLNG is the most viable solution today in order to quickly reduce emissions i.e. in maritime transport and guarantee energy security, as well as independence on a path to carbon neutrality,” Zoltan Elek, Landwärme’s CEO, said.

The first delivery of LNG and BioLNG in Lübeck comes as Germany is ramping up efforts to develop alternatives to Russian imports amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Germany recently introduced the so-called LNG Acceleration Act to swiftly expand infrastructure for the import of LNG.

