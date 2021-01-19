Avin International orders ammonia-ready suezmax

January 19, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Greek shipowner Avin International LTD has ordered a Suezmax tanker from the Chinese shipbuilder New Times Shipbuilding Co., and the tanker is set to become the first ammonia-fuel ready vessel in the world.

The landmark 274-meter-long vessel is now under construction and the company has options for two further vessels.

Currently conventionally fueled, the vessel complies with the ABS Ammonia Ready Level 1 requirements, indicating it is designed to be converted to run on ammonia in the future.

ABS said that all the ships in the project will also meet ABS LNG Fuel Ready Level 1 requirements.

“It is a challenging time for shipowners looking to invest in modern vessels able to support fleet decarbonization objectives throughout their life span. ABS’ alternative fuel ready suite of guidance and qualification programs is designed to give owners the flexibility they need and help prepare for a future in which alternative fuels such as ammonia take a bigger role,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“Ammonia is a promising zero-carbon fuel that can help meet the IMO’s GHG reduction target for 2050. It offers shipowners and operators a zero-carbon tank-to-wake emissions profile but is not without challenges, not the least of which is the greater prescriptive requirements for containment and equipment than most of the other alternative fuels under consideration.”

“The shipowners, seeking early decarbonization of their fleet, which LNG fuel operations alone are not enough to fully achieve, have additionally invested in making the vessels ready for ammonia fuel. This currently appears to be one of the most widely available and most promising carbon neutral fuels for the future,” said Michael Androulakakis, Technical Manager of Avin International LTD.

“Ammonia ready is the selling point of our new generation of Suezmax series. In the future, more and more shipowners will request clean energy, and ammonia is undoubtedly the best choice,” said Chen Yajun, Sales Manager of NTS.

Ammonia Fuel Ready Level 1 indicates the vessel conforms to the requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Gas and Other Low-Flashpoint Fuel Ready Vessels.

Avin International manages a fleet of more than 35 oil and chemical tankers of various sizes with a total capacit of 2.5 million tons.