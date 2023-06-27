Beihai Shipbuilding names CMB’s ammonia-ready bulker duo

June 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has held a naming ceremony for two ammonia-ready 210,000 dwt bulkers built for Belgian shipowner Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).

Beihai Shipbuilding

As informed, the two ships were named Mineral Belgie and Mineral Nederland. In this “Mineral Europe” series, each ship is given the name of an EU country with the name written in the local language.

The ships are the first two of the Newcastlemax series of bulk carriers built by Beihai Shipbuilding for CMB. They have an overall length of 300 meters , a molded width of 50 meters , a molded depth of 25.2 meters, and a design speed of 14.5 knots.

Beihai Shipbuilding

According to the shipbuilder, the Energy Efficiency Design Index ( EEDI ) of the ship is more than 30% lower than the baseline, meeting the Tier III emission requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The ships are being built for CMB’s sister firm Bocimar under a contract that is expected to reach up to ten vessels.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Beihai Shipbuilding cuts steel for CMB’s ammonia-ready bulker Posted: 4 months ago

Beihai Shipbuilding hasfiveNewcastlemax bulk carriers and currently holds orders for 34 ships of the same type, covering various designs.