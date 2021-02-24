Belfast Harbour inks digitalisation deal with IBM, SRO

February 24, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

UK’s tech firm SRO Solutions has signed an agreement with Belfast Harbour to provide IBM’s Maximo asset management software licences as the port looks to increase digitalisation across its operations.

Image Courtesy: SRO Solutions

The city’s port is Northern Ireland’s principal logistics and distribution hub responsible for more than two-thirds of all seaborne trade. More than 1.75 million people and over half a million freight vehicles pass through the port annually, while 24 million tonnes of goods are managed and carried by ferries, containerships and general cargo vessels.

SRO Solutions carried out a usage review and has transacted additional licenses to Belfast Harbour, more than doubling the number of Maximo licences being used on site.

Over the coming months, the company’s consultants will help Belfast Harbour expand its use of the software to deliver greater efficiencies.

SRO, which has helped lead IBM’s expansion into the maritime and offshore industries, began working with Belfast Harbour in 2018, implementing Maximo to store information about the port’s assets and manage the maintenance of its equipment.

“We originally helped Belfast Harbour move from a largely paper-driven system of asset management to a centralised digital solution. Maximo now holds data on a range of assets at the port, everything from cranes to vehicle traffic lights, enabling greater efficiency in maintenance planning and execution,” Tony Lackey, SRO Solutions managing director, commented.

“Technicians receive their work orders via mobile devices and once a repair has been completed the system can be updated in real time. It is an always up-to-date, accurate record of the port’s assets – and with no paperwork, the potential for mistakes decreases.”

“The scale of Belfast Harbour’s operation means there is great scope for it to use Maximo far more extensively across the organisation. This agreement will give their Information Systems team the ability to harness the full power of Maximo,” Lackey added.

Digital solutions are said to contribute to Belfast Harbour’s strategic goals of achieving net zero carbon emissions before 2030. With the help of digital innovation, the port wants to help facilitate a circular economy and improve air quality. In December last year, Belfast Harbour was recognised for green leadership through 2020 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey.