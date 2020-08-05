Bennett joins Kraken Robotics board

August 5, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Canada’s ocean company Kraken Robotics announced that Cathy Bennett has joined its board of directors.

Bennett brings over 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, business executive, and corporate director across various sectors.

These include the government, energy, manufacturing, mining, restaurants, telecom, as well as technology sectors.

Bennett was a member of the House of Assembly of Newfoundland and Labrador as well as minister of Finance and the Status of Women.

She holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Bennett currently sits on the boards of Business Development Canada and also SheEO, a non-profit supporting and financing female innovators.

Her previous public company directorships include Bell Alliant and New Millenium Iron Corp.

Karl Kenny, Kraken president and CEO, said:

“We welcome Cathy to our board as a new independent director and look forward to the leadership she will bring.

“We were looking to add expertise to the board and Cathy brings extensive operational and strategic leadership across a breadth of sectors.”

Cathy Bennett also said:

“I am excited to join Kraken as the market for marine robotics is on a strong growth curve.

“The Kraken team has put together an impressive array of industry leading products and formed significant partnerships to propel the company forward.

“I look forward to contributing to the ongoing development and execution of the company’s strategy.”

In addition, the board of directors has approved the issuance of 300,000 options to Bennett.

Specifically, these options have an exercise price of $0.51 and have a three-year term.